Land pooling: DDA issues notice to set up consortium

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued a notice to set up a consortium for three sectors under the Land Policy 2018.

The validity of the notice will be 90 days from the date of issue.

The DDA has also issued a public notice to all the land owners to register objections with reference to their list of pooled lands under the policy.

The land owners can submit their objections to the commissioner (land pooling) on the portal within 45 days.

The list of landowners under the policy can be found on the Land Pooling Notice tab -- www.dda.gov.in/notices on the DDA's website.

According to the approved Sector Delineation Plan, sector 2 in Zone P-II located along the Yamuna river in north Delhi is one of the sectors for which provisional notice has been issued.

The two other sectors are -- Sector 3, adjacent to Sector 2 along the Yamuna in North Delhi in Zone P-II and Sector 10-A in Zone N which is near Bawana area of North West Delhi.

The DDA has so far acquired 7,275 hectares of land under the land pooling policy. GVS RHL

