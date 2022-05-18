Bookie arrested in Nashik for betting on IPL match

Police have arrested an alleged bookie in Maharashtra's Nashik city for live betting during an IPL match, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, acting on a tip-off, a team of the Crime Branch (Unit 1) raided a flat in the Gangapur Road area of the city on May 17.

In the flat they found alleged bookie Gurvindersingh Baldevsingh taking bets on the Mumbai Indians-Sunrisers Hyderabad encounter while watching live telecast of the match of the ongoing T20 tournament, they said. Crime Branch sleuths seized goods worth Rs 67,000, including five mobile phones worth Rs 27,000, a laptop and a notebook from the premises, the officials said.

The police arrested the 28-year-old man and booked him under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, they added. PTI COR RSY RSY

