Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes Macquarie Island region - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck the Macquarie Island region in the southern Pacific Ocean on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 29.3 km (18.21 miles), USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

