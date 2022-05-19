Ol Chiki script inventor's birthplace to be developed into tourist spot: Union min

Left Menu

The birthplace of Raghunath Murmu, the inventor of Santali language script Ol Chiki, in Odishas Mayurbhanj district will be developed into a tourist spot soon, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Bishweswar Tudu has said.Murmus native village of Dandabose in Rairangpur, around 260 km north of Bhubaneswar, is considered a revered place for Santals living in Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam.Santals add the prefix Pandit to his name in reverence.Sadly, the village was being neglected by the state government.

The birthplace of Raghunath Murmu, the inventor of Santali language script Ol Chiki, in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district will be developed into a tourist spot soon, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Bishweswar Tudu has said.

Murmu's native village of Dandabose in Rairangpur, around 260 km north of Bhubaneswar, is considered a revered place for Santals living in Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam.

Santals add the prefix 'Pandit' to his name in reverence.

''Sadly, the village was being neglected by the state government. But now, a central project will be implemented wherein drainage system and road development will be taken up.

''In the second phase, a mega statue of Murmu along with museum, library, park and cottages for tourists shall be built,'' Tudu, who visited the village on Murmu's 118th birth anniversary on Wednesday, told PTI. The project will be completed by 2025 to mark the centenary celebration of the invention of Ol Chiki script, he said.

Murmu, who was born in Dandabose in 1905, had invented the script in his twenties.

Santali was recognised as an official language of India in 2004 under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Tudu hoped that Dandabose would attract a lot of visitors after the project is completed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

