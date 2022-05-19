Left Menu

Mercury down by several notches in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 20:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Odisha experienced pleasant weather in many areas on Thursday as overcast skies and moderate rain overnight brought the temperatures down, the Met office said.

The mercury fell by around 2-4 degrees at some places, but the humidity was over 75 per cent in several parts, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Only three towns, as compared to nine the previous day, recorded a maximum temperature of over 40 degree Celsius.

Moderate rainfall was witnessed in several districts, including Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Boudh, Subarnapur and Malkangiri, a bulletin stated.

Boudh recorded 42 degree Celsius, the highest in the state, followed by 41 degree in Malkangiri and 40 degree in Sundargarh. The mercury in the capital Bhubaneswar settled at 34 degrees Celsius, while in Cuttack it was 34.8.

The Met office said that rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely in Odisha over the next five days due to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.

There will be no major change in the maximum temperature at most places across the state during the next two days, it added.

