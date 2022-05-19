Left Menu

Huge fire burns at Wisconsin marine construction facility

PTI | Eagleriver | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 20:45 IST
A huge fire set off by an explosion burned Thursday at a marine construction company in southeast Wisconsin.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee.

Aerial video showed a massive black cloud of smoke billowing from the building.

An explosion touched off the fire, said Kettle Moraine Fire District administrative assistant Janine Conk. There was no immediate word about what caused the explosion.

Eagle Elementary School is located about a quarter-mile from Summerset Marine. A school official told WTMJ-TV that staff said the building seemed to shake for a few seconds about 7:50 a.m.

The company makes piers and docks, with a 24,000-square-foot (2,230-square-meter) facility in Eagle that includes a showroom, office, factory and warehouse, according to its website.

