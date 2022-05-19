Electric AC buses will be run in Greater Noida, sectors will be renamed: Minister Gupta

Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' on Thursday directed officials to ensure that electric air-conditioned buses run in Greater Noida soon.

The minister, who is on a two-day official visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western UP, also said that the sectors of Greater Noida will be renamed in a simple, easy manner and according to the interest of the public.

State-run buses and renaming of sectors, some of which bear resemblance with the names of COVID-19 variants like Delta, Omnicron, have been two of the several major demands of residents of Greater Noida.

Gupta on Thursday held a review meeting of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) during which he also directed officials to expedite work on setting up a branch of its office in Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension area.

“During the meeting, Minister Gupta directed GNIDA officials to ensure that electric AC buses are run in Greater Noida soon. Charging stations should also be made at different locations in the city for charging buses. The routes for buses should be determined after proper study,” according to an official statement by GNIDA.

“The names of residential sectors of Greater Noida will be changed. The system of naming will be made easy, simple and according to the public interest,” Gupta further directed the officials.

During the meeting, also attended by GNIDA CEO and Meerut Division Commissioner Surendra Singh, the minister was informed that Greater Noida is emerging as a data center hub. “The country's largest Yotta data center is coming up in Greater Noida. The second data center is NTT. Investments of more than Rs 10,600 crore are coming in Greater Noida with both the data centers,” the statement read.

Gupta asked officials to make efforts so that campuses of foreign universities are opened in Greater Noida as well.

