Left Menu

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Three die, two missing after tugboat sinks off southern Italy

The coastguard initially said four bodies had been recovered and another had been spotted at sea. However, in a statement issued later in the afternoon, it said three bodies were being transported ashore while two were still missing.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 22:51 IST
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Three die, two missing after tugboat sinks off southern Italy

Three people died and two were still missing after a tugboat sank off the southern Italian coast while pulling a pontoon on a route between Italy and Albania, the coastguard said on Thursday.

The Franco P tugboat sent an alarm signal on Wednesday evening, while sailing some 50 nautical miles (92.6 km) off the city of Bari, an Italian coastguard statement said. The coastguard initially said four bodies had been recovered and another had been spotted at sea.

However, in a statement issued later in the afternoon, it said three bodies were being transported ashore while two were still missing. "The search continues for two more bodies whose discovery was initially reported by units in the area but did not prove to be true," it said.

The tug's captain was saved by a Croatian vessel during rescue operations overnight, which took place in very rough seas, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022