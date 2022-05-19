Patnaik approves Rs 70-crore makeover of Cuttack's Chandi temple

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved a Rs 70-crore project for a makeover of Chandi temple in Cuttack.

Under the project which will be completed within a year, a stone boundary wall will be erected around the temple and four gates constructed.

Also, new facilities such as Jagamohan, and Yagna, Chandi Patha and Mundan mandaps will be built, a Hanuman temple and kitchen will be constructed, CCTVs will be installed and lighting arrangements will be developed, a released issued by the CMO said.

The nearby Batamangala temple will also be developed, it said.

The project under the Integrated Development of Heritage, Monuments and Tourist Destination scheme of the Odisha government will be carried out by the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Ltd (OBCC).

The chief minister had on Wednesday inaugurated the Rs 115-crore renovation work of Maa Taratarini temple in Ganjam district.

