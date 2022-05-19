Left Menu

PMAY-G houses to 5 lakh people in Assam: CM

PTI | Jorhat | Updated: 19-05-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 23:56 IST
PMAY-G houses to 5 lakh people in Assam: CM
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday presented sanction letters to 12 beneficiaries as a part of providing houses to five lakh people.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that the process of giving five lakh houses to the beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) started from Jorhat and it will be replicated throughout the state.

He said that since 2014, the Centre has sanctioned 19 lakh houses for Assam with a financial outlay of Rs 27,000 crore.

''Out of this, seven lakh houses are under different phases of construction and building of another five lakh has begun today involving a financial outlay of Rs 7,739.50 crore. As first instalment, steps have been taken to disburse the amount of Rs 1,657.50 crore,'' he added.

The chief minister said that of the 12,000 beneficiaries in Jorhat district, 4,000 belong to tea garden communities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

