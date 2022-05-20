Left Menu

European nations, streaming service delete extremist audio

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 20-05-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 14:28 IST
European nations, streaming service delete extremist audio
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The European Union's law enforcement agency on Friday said authorities in six countries have worked with music streaming service SoundCloud to detect and delete hundreds of files containing extremist propaganda.

Europol said the plan was initiated by Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office and the EU Internet Referral Unit, and that authorities in Denmark, Hungary, Portugal, Spain, and the UK were also involved.

Law enforcement authorities "detected and assisted the company to scour illegally uploaded jihadist, right wing terrorist and violent extremist propaganda", Europol said in a statement.

Around 1,100 profiles and audio files deemed to be illegal were flagged to SoundCloud, which "deleted the reported files that were considered a breach of its terms and conditions".

The content that was flagged included jihadist chants in several languages and audio promoting right-wing extremist groups.

Some of the material had already gathered several thousand hits, Europol said.

It added that the action was part of an ongoing partnership between SoundCloud, Europol, and law enforcement agencies.

German authorities said the files were flagged between May 5 and 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

