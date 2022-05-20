Left Menu

At least 3 injured in 'random' stabbing in town near Oslo

A person with a knife wounded at least three people one of them critically in a random attack in a town near Oslo, Norwegian police said Friday.The perpetrator has been arrested, police said, adding that they received the alert at 8.48 a.m.The incident took place in Nore, in the Numedal valley.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 20-05-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 14:34 IST
At least 3 injured in 'random' stabbing in town near Oslo
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

A person with a knife wounded at least three people — one of them critically — in a random attack in a town near Oslo, Norwegian police said Friday.

The perpetrator has been arrested, police said, adding that they received the alert at 8.48 a.m.

The incident took place in Nore, in the Numedal valley. Norwegian broadcaster TV2 said that there were several ambulances, including air ambulances, at the site, plus numerous police vehicles.

William Scott, who was in the area delivering goods, told the VG newspaper he saw an injured woman lying on the ground. "At first I thought it was a collision because there was a large pool of blood on the ground,'' he said.

TV2 cited a witness saying bleeding victims came running from behind a convenience store. Nore is close to Kongsberg, where five people were fatally stabbed and four wounded last October when Espen Andersen Bråthen attacked strangers with a bow and arrows and knives. He has pleaded guilty in a trial that started Wednesday. He also faces 11 counts of attempted murder for the attack in Kongsberg, a former mining town of 26,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022