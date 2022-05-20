Left Menu

Ladakh to have comprehensive mobility plan

The objective of the CMP is to provide a long-term goal for necessary urban development in each city demonstrate a basic plan for urban development and include a list of proposed urban land use and transport measures to be implemented and ensure that the most suitable, sustainable, and cost-effective solution is implemented in the urban transport sector.Experts of RITES, the consultant agency, gave the Commissioner a detailed presentation on the feasibility assessment of an integrated mass transit system and allied infrastructure project in Leh and Kargil.

Ladakh is all set to have a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for short, medium, and long-term investments to improve accessibility and mobility for the residents, officials said.

The officials discussed various mass transport systems suitable for a region like Ladakh. ''A CMP is being prepared by the Ladakh administration for Leh and Kargil districts for improving the mobility within the greater Leh and greater Kargil areas'', Commissioner-Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Ladakh, Ajeet Kumar Sahu said.

Sahu, who reviewed the plan here, said that comprehensive mobility plan offers a strategy for short, medium, and long-term investments to improve accessibility and mobility for the residents. ''The objective of the CMP is to provide a long-term goal for necessary urban development in each city; demonstrate a basic plan for urban development and include a list of proposed urban land use and transport measures to be implemented; and ensure that the most suitable, sustainable, and cost-effective solution is implemented in the urban transport sector.

Experts of RITES, the consultant agency, gave the Commissioner a detailed presentation on the feasibility assessment of an integrated mass transit system and allied infrastructure project in Leh and Kargil. The agency apprised the Commissioner that a GIS mapping of road networks of Leh town had been completed. ''Further, three types of primary surveys shall be carried out for both Leh and Kargil which include, Traffic and Travel surveys; Topographic surveys, and Geo-technical Investigation'', he said.

Sahu said that Leh and Kargil should be made accessible cities wherein the 'divyangs' can move freely without any assistance. ''Further, he said the first right on the street is of the pedestrian and called for proper sidewalks and safe passages to be incorporated into the CMP'', he added.

He further said that as cycling is popular in the region and also goes with the objectives of Carbon Neutral Ladakh, cycling infrastructure such as bikeways designated for bicycle travel will be developed, creating a safe cycling environment. The Commissioner said that the public should be encouraged to adopt sustainable practices such as using the public transport system.

