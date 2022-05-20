Left Menu

Don't forget other crises with Ukraine focus, UN warns

Filippo Grandi said the "colossal crisis" in Ukraine would raise the number of displaced people globally well above the 84 million it reached in late 2021, with some 6 million refugees from Ukraine and 8 million people displaced inside the country. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who chaired a meeting of EU development ministers that Grandi attended, said the UNHCR chief told them that the figure was reaching the "red line" of 100 million forced to leave their homes.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 19:24 IST
Don't forget other crises with Ukraine focus, UN warns

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warned on Friday that countries focused on helping Ukraine should not ignore other crises, which were likely to worsen due to the war. Filippo Grandi said the "colossal crisis" in Ukraine would raise the number of displaced people globally well above the 84 million it reached in late 2021, with some 6 million refugees from Ukraine and 8 million people displaced inside the country.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who chaired a meeting of EU development ministers that Grandi attended, said the UNHCR chief told them that the figure was reaching the "red line" of 100 million forced to leave their homes. "Unfortunately the global displacement crisis is increasing. I think an important message ... is that there is not just Ukraine and we should not forget the rest," Grandi said before the meeting.

"First of all because Ukraine has an impact on many other fragile situations, making them more fragile, food security, energy crisis, price increases, instability and then this in turn can cause more displacement," he said. Grandi urged EU members and other countries not to reduce overseas development aid because of higher spending related to the Ukraine crisis, such as to cope with the influx of refugees, as for example Sweden has done.

"If we do that and at the same time we weaken the response in other places, it will backfire. Then we will have higher costs in other places to cover," he said. Borrell said the EU was aware that the Ukraine war had exacerbated the situation in vulnerable areas. The bloc, he said, had already pledged money at conferences for the Horn of Africa and the Sahel and Lake Chad region.

"We are very much aware that after the mask diplomacy, remember at the beginning of COVID, and then vaccine diplomacy, now we are entering a period of food diplomacy," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022