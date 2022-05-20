Construction work of TRS Bhavan in Delhi formally begins

The construction work of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) office in the national capital formally commenced on Friday.

State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said the construction of the TRS Bhavan will be completed within the stipulated time frame.

Member of Parliament Nama Nageswararao and representatives of the construction company were also present.

The party has received required permissions for the construction of a three-storey building, which sources said should be ready next year ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The building is coming up on an area of 1,200 square yards in Vasant Vihar. The land was allotted by the Centre. The foundation stone for the party office was laid in September 2021.

As of now, TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao operates from his official bungalow located on Tughlaq Road whenever he is in Delhi.

