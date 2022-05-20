Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:03 IST
Construction work of TRS Bhavan in Delhi formally begins
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
The construction work of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) office in the national capital formally commenced on Friday.

State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said the construction of the TRS Bhavan will be completed within the stipulated time frame.

Member of Parliament Nama Nageswararao and representatives of the construction company were also present.

The party has received required permissions for the construction of a three-storey building, which sources said should be ready next year ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The building is coming up on an area of 1,200 square yards in Vasant Vihar. The land was allotted by the Centre. The foundation stone for the party office was laid in September 2021.

As of now, TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao operates from his official bungalow located on Tughlaq Road whenever he is in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

