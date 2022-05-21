Pentagon sees no indication of Russia using lasers in Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 00:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon said on Friday there were no indications that Russia had used laser weaponry in Ukraine, following claims by Moscow that it was fielding a new generation of powerful lasers there to strike enemy drones.
"We don't have any indication of the use of lasers, at least weaponized lasers, in Ukraine. Nothing to confirm on that," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- Moscow
- Russia
- Ukraine
- John Kirby
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Posters appear in Moscow accusing famous Swedes of backing Nazism
QUOTES-Putin speaks at Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square
QUOTES-Putin speaks at Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square
Ukrainians are being sent to Russia against their will, Pentagon says
Moscow's mood ahead of Victory Day mixes anxiety and resilience