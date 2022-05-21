Pentagon sees no indication of Russia using lasers in Ukraine

The Pentagon said on Friday there were no indications that Russia had used laser weaponry in Ukraine, following claims by Moscow that it was fielding a new generation of powerful lasers there to strike enemy drones.

"We don't have any indication of the use of lasers, at least weaponized lasers, in Ukraine. Nothing to confirm on that," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)