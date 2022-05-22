Left Menu

Road crash in UP leaves 7 dead

PTI | Siddhartnagar | Updated: 22-05-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 11:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An SUV carrying a marriage party rammed into a stationary truck here, leaving seven people dead, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night near Katya village in Jogia Udaypur area.

The SUV was carrying 11 people. While four people died on the spot, others were rushed to a hospital, where three more died.

Those killed were identified as Sachin Pal (16), Mukesh Pal (35), Lalaram Paswan (26), Shiv Sagar (18), Ravi Paswan (19), Pintu Gupta (25) and driver Gaurav Maurya (22), police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure the best treatment for the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

