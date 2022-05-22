Left Menu

TN Minister inspects facilities at Vellangiri hill shrine

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 22-05-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 14:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Minister, P K Sekar Babu Sunday trekked about 6 kms on Vellangiri hills, the abode of Lord Shiva here, to review the availability of facilities.

Babu along with senior HR and CE department officials walked bare foot on the hills, at an altitude of 6,000 feet in Poondi, around 25 kms from here and enquired with the locals about the basic facilities available for the devotees and requirements for developing the hill shrine.

According to official sources, the legislative assembly has decided to develop roads at hill shrines in the state and an expert team will soon be constituted to ascertain the feasibility of laying roads at a cost of Rs 1 crore here.

The Minister also inspected the food being served at the shrine and also special lodging facilities for the pilgrims, with the officials there, they said.

The Shiva temple attracts thousands of devotees from across the country.

HR and CE Commissioner, J Kumaragurubaran and Additional Commissioner R Kannan accompanied the minister during the review, the sources said.

