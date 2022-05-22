Left Menu

Assam flood: Six more die, 7.2 lakh hit

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-05-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 20:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday with six more persons, including two children, losing their lives and nearly 7.2 lakh people coming under the impact of the deluge across 22 districts.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four persons drowned in Kampur revenue circle of Nagaon district.

One person at Doboka in Hojai district and a child at Silchar in Cachar district, too, died due to the flood, it said.

The death toll due to the flood and landslides this year has now gone up to 24 across Assam.

ASDMA said more than 7,19,540 people have been impacted in several districts -- Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Udalguri.

Nagaon is the worst hit with almost 3.46 lakh people in distress, followed by Cachar (over 2.29 lakh people) and Hojai (over 58,300 people).

