Temperature plunges in Odisha after widespread rain

Odisha experienced pleasant weather on Sunday with overnight rain leading to a considerable drop in the mercury level, the Met office said.The maximum temperature fell by around 2-4 degrees at most places and was significantly below normal in many areas.Only six weather stations, as compared to 18 the previous day, recorded a temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius with an overcast sky in several districts, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.Light to moderate rain occurred at most places in coastal Odisha and a few areas in the interior parts of the state.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-05-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 20:47 IST
Odisha experienced pleasant weather on Sunday with overnight rain leading to a considerable drop in the mercury level, the Met office said.

The maximum temperature fell by around 2-4 degrees at most places and was significantly below normal in many areas.

Only six weather stations, as compared to 18 the previous day, recorded a temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius with an overcast sky in several districts, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Light to moderate rain occurred at most places in coastal Odisha and a few areas in the interior parts of the state. Ghasipura in Keonjhar received 62.1 mm of rain from Saturday evening till 8.30 am on May 22, the highest in the state, according to a bulletin.

There was moderate rainfall of 36.2 mm and 35.3 mm in Bhubaneswar and Puri respectively. Jajpur, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Balasore and Bhadrak were among the several other districts where precipitation was moderate.

The mercury level in the capital Bhubaneswar dropped to 30.3 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the average, while it fell by six notches to settle at 31.6 degrees in Cuttack, it said.

Boudh recorded 43 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, followed by 42 in Malkangiri and 41.8 in Titilagarh, the department said.

There will be ''no large change in the maximum temperature'' in interior Odisha during the next four-five days. It may fall by 3-4 degrees across the coastal region during the next 24 hours.

''Scattered to widespread light or moderate rain is likely in Odisha over the next five days'', the weather office added.

