Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off east coast of Honshu, Japan

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-05-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 21:08 IST
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near the east coast of Honshu, Japan's main island on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 60 kms (37 miles), EMSC said.

