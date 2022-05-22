Left Menu

SRH post 157 for 8 against Punjab Kings

Opting to bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 157 for 8 against Punjab Kings in an inconsequential last league match of the IPL here on Sunday.Abhishek Sharma top-scored for SRH with 43 while Romario Shepherd and Washington Sundar chipped in with 26 not out and 25 respectively. Brief Scores Sunrisers Hyderabad 157 for 8 in 20 overs Abhishek Sharma 43 Harpreet Brar 326, Nathan Ellis 340 vs PBKS.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 21:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Opting to bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 157 for 8 against Punjab Kings in an inconsequential last league match of the IPL here on Sunday.

Abhishek Sharma top-scored for SRH with 43 while Romario Shepherd and Washington Sundar chipped in with 26 not out and 25 respectively. For Punjab, Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis took three wickets apiece. Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 157 for 8 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 43; Harpreet Brar 3/26, Nathan Ellis 3/40) vs PBKS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

