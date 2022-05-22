Left Menu

Three killed as nor'wester lashes Jharkhand

PTI | Garhwa | Updated: 22-05-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 22:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were killed in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, as bamboo trees came crashing down on them amid a Nor'wester that struck the state on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

The victims, all in their mid-50s, had gone fishing to a pond in Mahulia village when rain accompanied by hailstorm lashed the area, forcing them to take shelter under the bamboo grove, Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar Jha said.

Some bamboo trees were, however, uprooted by the gusty winds, which then fell on the fishermen, killing two on the spot, he said.

The villagers, on hearing screams, were able to rescue the third person, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a nearby health centre, Jha explained.

The bodies of the three victims have been sent to Garhwa Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, the SP added.

