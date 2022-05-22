Left Menu

Abdullah demands Rs 20 lakh compensation to each of families of tunnel accident victims

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-05-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 22:10 IST
Abdullah demands Rs 20 lakh compensation to each of families of tunnel accident victims
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Sunday sought Rs 20 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a tunnel collapse on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

In a statement, Abdullah said the deceased were the sole breadwinners for their poor families.

The unfortunate event, he said, has left the victim families in dire straits, he said.

He called upon the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reach out to the affected families.

Ten persons were killed after a landslide hit an under-construction tunnel in Ramban district of Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced an ex gratia of Rs five lakh and asked the construction company to pay Rs 15 lakh each to the families of the victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022