Abdullah demands Rs 20 lakh compensation to each of families of tunnel accident victims

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Sunday sought Rs 20 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a tunnel collapse on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

In a statement, Abdullah said the deceased were the sole breadwinners for their poor families.

The unfortunate event, he said, has left the victim families in dire straits, he said.

He called upon the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reach out to the affected families.

Ten persons were killed after a landslide hit an under-construction tunnel in Ramban district of Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced an ex gratia of Rs five lakh and asked the construction company to pay Rs 15 lakh each to the families of the victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)