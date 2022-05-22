Lightning kills one, injures another in Himachal Pradesh

Lightning killed one person and injured another in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Sunday, a state disaster management official said.

The Sirmour District Emergency Operation Centre said the incident took place at Bungreni village in Paonta Sahib tehsil.

The injured was taken to a Nahan hospital by a police team.

In another lightning incident in Sirmaur district, a mud house caught fire and was partially damaged at Kajwa village in Haripurdhar tehsil on Sunday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)