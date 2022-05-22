Left Menu

Lightning kills one, injures another in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-05-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 23:21 IST
Lightning killed one person and injured another in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Sunday, a state disaster management official said.

The Sirmour District Emergency Operation Centre said the incident took place at Bungreni village in Paonta Sahib tehsil.

The injured was taken to a Nahan hospital by a police team.

In another lightning incident in Sirmaur district, a mud house caught fire and was partially damaged at Kajwa village in Haripurdhar tehsil on Sunday, he added.

