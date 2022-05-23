Minor earthquake in J-K

Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-05-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 12:54 IST
An earthquake of 3.4 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The earthquake was recorded at 10.31 am, the officials said.

They said the quake hit Bandipora district in north Kashmir at a latitude of 34.43 degrees north and a longitude of 75.03 degrees east at the depth of 50 Km.

There were no reports of any loss of life or any damage to property, the officials said.

