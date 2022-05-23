Left Menu

EU backslides on U.N. biodiversity conservation goal, Eurostat says

As population grows, urbanisation speeds up and the need for natural resources increases, the U.N.'s "life on land" global goal seeks to combat deforestation and desertification, restore degraded land and soil, halt biodiversity loss and protect threatened species. Eurostat data however showed a plunge in biodiversity and continued land degradation in the bloc, with an "unfavourable conservation status" for many species and habitats set to be preserved by the EU.

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 18:01 IST
EU backslides on U.N. biodiversity conservation goal, Eurostat says
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union progressed towards most of the United Nations' sustainable development goals over the last five years, but took a step back on the conservation of ecosystems and biodiversity, the bloc's statistics office said on Monday. As the population grows, urbanization speeds up and the need for natural resources increases, the U.N.'s "life on land" global goal seeks to combat deforestation and desertification, restore degraded land and soil, halt biodiversity loss and protect threatened species.

Eurostat data however showed a plunge in biodiversity and continued land degradation in the bloc, with an "unfavorable conservation status" for many species and habitats set to be preserved by the EU. Although the region's share of forest area is growing, pressures on biodiversity rise as agricultural, forest, and other semi-natural and natural areas give way to development, the statistics office said in the sixth edition of a regular report monitoring progress on the U.N.'s goals.

"The resulting habitat loss is one of the reasons for the long-term decline in common birds and grassland butterflies." Between 1990 and 2020, the common bird index, which tracks the abundance and diversity of a selection of species in the EU, showed a 13.3% decline in common bird species and a 36.9% fall in farmland bird species, used as an indicator of the general quality of the farmed environment.

Agricultural intensification reduces natural nesting habitats such as hedges, wetlands, meadows, and fallow fields, while pesticides and changes in plowing times for cereals disrupt breeding and decrease available food sources. Butterflies, one of the most common plant pollinators, saw their population slump by a quarter between 1991 and 2018, according to estimates based on data from 17 member states, due to changes in rural land use and land abandonment in mountains and wet regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022