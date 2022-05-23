DAVOS-Davos-Qatar's World Cup audience projected to be 5 billion: FIFA boss

The 2022 World Cup hosted by Qatar is expected to be watched by 5 billion people around the world, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.

The TV audiences for the 2018 World Cup in Russia was a record-breaking 3.5 billion people. (Editing by Leela de Kretser; editing by John Stonestreet)

