Tariq 15 and his cousin Rakiba 9 had gone to an orchard to pick mangoes amid heavy rainfall and strong winds on Monday morning when the lightning struck them, said Pasgawan police station SHO Arun Kumar Singh.In a separate incident at Akbarpur village, Shatrohan 55 was stuck under a huge tree, which was uprooted by strong winds.

PTI | Lakhimpur | Updated: 23-05-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 19:57 IST
UP: Two cousins killed in lightning strike
Two cousins were killed when the lightning struck them at Chandila village here, police officials said on Tuesday. Tariq (15) and his cousin Rakiba (9) had gone to an orchard to pick mangoes amid heavy rainfall and strong winds on Monday morning when the lightning struck them, said Pasgawan police station SHO Arun Kumar Singh.

In a separate incident at Akbarpur village, Shatrohan (55) was stuck under a huge tree, which was uprooted by strong winds. Villagers somehow pulled him out from under the tree and rushed him to a nearby health centre but Shatrohan succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

