Left Menu

Rain lashes parts of Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-05-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 19:58 IST
Rain lashes parts of Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius were recorded in 10 weather stations on Monday even as moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of coastal and western Odisha overnight, the Met office said.

Harbhanga in Boudh district received 88 mm of precipitation from Sunday evening till 8.30 am on Monday, the highest in the state, followed by 64.5 mm in Bolangir, according to a bulletin.

Puri, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada and Ganjam were among several other districts that received moderate showers, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Boudh recorded 42.5 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, followed by 42.5 in Titilagarh and 41.8 in Bolangir, the department said.

The mercury in state capital Bhubaneswar rose to 35.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below average, while it settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius in Cuttack, it said.

The weatherman forecast heavy rain in some places in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Jajpur districts on Tuesday. Thunderstorms may also occur across coastal Odisha.

There will be no large change in the maximum temperature in interior Odisha during the next three days. It will rise subsequently by 2-3 degrees Celsius in a few places.

Scattered to widespread light or moderate rain is likely in Odisha over the next two days, the weatherman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022