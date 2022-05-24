IITG prepares 10-year development plan for two Assam gram panchayats

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) has prepared a 10-year development plan for two gram panchayats of Assam's Kamrup Rural District by identifying land and infrastructure requirements for sustainable development of the villages. IITG's School of Agro and Rural Technology (SART) executed the projects in the two gram panchayats of Bongshar and Saraighat villages of the district and the work was submitted in the form of a report to the Ministry of Panchayat Raj. SART's head Prof Sanjukta Patra said that this spatial planning provides a sound professional assessment of the ground situation, clearly identifying land and infrastructure usage requirements for the gaon panchayats through land allocation and usage provisioning of the infrastructure services. These assessments can be incorporated into the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) to create economically productive, effective, and equitable rural growth centres resulting in the harmonious and sustainable distribution of activities so that the panchayat can perform all the economic and social functions efficiently and effectively, she said.

Elaborating on the long-term impact of the project, Patra said, ''IITG is happy to provide sustainable systematic planning for gram panchayat development with replicative features. SART will be there to impart appropriate technological interventions.'' Director Prof T G Sitharam said that the institute always strives to utilise its expertise for the sustainable development of the country. ''The institute has taken several initiatives specific to the Northeast region, especially in rural planning. I hope this collaboration with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj for village planning and development will set an example for sustainable development in rural India'', he added. The proposed 10-year plan for Bongshar includes development of secondary and tertiary road networks by using sustainable materials, such as permeable concrete paving. Integration of clear footpaths along with demarcation of traffic flow, standardised design implementation of Assam type roof for the different floors, using local materials and to establish large recreational open or semi-built facilities for sports, games, and healthcare, Patra said.

There was also an urgent need for the establishment of a complete waste handling plant (solid and liquid) with the provision of generation of biofuel and bio-based electricity. Integration of state-of-the-art technologies to monitor and improve management, she said.

The project also includes setting up of a full-fledged veterinary hospital and college, a dedicated agriculture institute and college to support farmers in science, and technology competence and expand the classroom learning to vocational training along with remote learning.

There is also a proposal to establish warehouses and cold storage, with e-commerce backend inventory and linkages along with the development of eco-tourism by establishing an ''eco-village'' holiday resort, Patra added. The proposed 10-year plan for Saraighat includes integration of clear footpaths, development of secondary and tertiary road networks by using sustainable materials, such as permeable concrete paving, complete phase-wise reclamation of scrubland is very essential and the demarcation and allocation of land for various recreational purposes.

Besides setting up of housing projects, waste management, healthcare and educational institutes, the proposal for Saraighat includes establishment of heritage cum park and open museum, organizational and entrepreneurial support towards locals by establishing MSMEs and to develop it as an ideal handloom and textile hub during the next ten years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)