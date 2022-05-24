Planetary systems around binary stars new targets in search for alien life

According to the University of Copenhagen research, planetary systems around Sun-sized stars are obvious targets for astronomers probing extraterrestrial or alien life.

The findings suggest that planetary systems around binary stars are formed in a very different way than around single stars such as the Sun. The new discovery has been made based on observations made by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescopes of NGC 1333-IRAS2A, a young binary star about 1,000 lightyears from Earth. The binary star system is surrounded by a gas and dust disc and the two stars of this system are 200 astronomical units (AUs) apart.

The researchers noted that the movement of gas and dust does not follow a continuous pattern and it becomes very strong at some points in time. The binary star becomes ten to one hundred times brighter until it returns to its regular state.

"The two stars encircle each other, and at given intervals, their joint gravity will affect the surrounding gas and dust disc in a way which causes huge amounts of material to fall towards the star," the researchers explained.

The researchers now hope to obtain more observational time at ALMA, which will allow them to investigate the formation of planetary systems. In addition to planets, the team will focus on comets.

"Comets are likely to play a key role in creating possibilities for life to evolve. Comets often have a high content of ice with the presence of organic molecules. It can well be imagined that the organic molecules are preserved in comets during epochs where a planet is barren and that later comet impacts will introduce the molecules to the planet's surface," says Professor Jes Kristian Jørgensen, Niels Bohr Institute, University of Copenhagen, heading the project.

The findings are published in the journal Nature. More information can be found here.