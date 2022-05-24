World News Roundup: Argentine bills strain wallets (literally) amid inflation drain; Floods kill 25 in India's Assam, displace thousands and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Argentine bills strain wallets (literally) amid inflation drain

Argentine peso bills, devalued by years of inflation now soaring near 60%, are starting to cause a literal strain on wallets - with the largest banknote in circulation worth under $5 is commonly used in exchange markets. That means people need to carry around huge wads of cash, a security concern, and a logistical headache for savers, businesses, and banks.

Floods kill 25 in India's Assam, displace thousands

Flash floods and landslides in India's northeast Assam state killed at least 25 people and displaced over 650,000 from their homes in the past 10 days, officials said on Tuesday. Heavy monsoons are a yearly occurrence in Assam, resulting in flooding and landslides which force residents to flee their homes, often leaving behind their belongings.

Iran buries slain Revolutionary Guards colonel, vows revenge

Iran held a funeral procession on Tuesday in the center of the capital Tehran for Revolutionary Guards Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodai, who was shot dead by two people on a motorcycle, and his commander vowed to avenge the attack. State television showed crowds surrounding a truck carrying Khodai's casket, wrapped in Iran's flag and strewn with flowers. Mourners held portraits of Khodai, who was gunned down in broad daylight in front of his home in central Tehran on Sunday.

After three months, host cities struggle to find jobs, and homes for Ukraine refugees

When Ukrainians started streaming across the border after Russia invaded their country on Feb. 24, residents in this Polish city -- like many others across central Europe -- sprang into action to help settle and house refugees fleeing war. Three months later Rzeszow's population of nearly 200,000 has swelled, at times as much as 50%, and Mayor Konrad Fijolek predicts the city will need new schools and housing to absorb refugees unable or unwilling to return home.

Sri Lanka increases fuel prices to address the economic crisis

Sri Lanka increased fuel prices on Tuesday, a long-flagged move to mend public finances and combat its debilitating economic crisis, but the hikes are bound to add to galloping inflation at least in the short term. Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said in a message on Twitter that petrol prices would increase by 20-24% while diesel prices would rise by 35-38% with immediate effect. Daily limits on how much each consumer can purchase will continue.

Finland, and Sweden to send teams to Turkey to discuss NATO bids, Haavisto says

Finland and Sweden will send delegations to Ankara on Wednesday to try to resolve Turkish opposition to their applications for membership of the NATO military alliance, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Tuesday. Ankara's objections have put the brakes on what Sweden and Finland hoped would be a quick accession process as the two countries look to shore up their security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia launches an all-out assault to encircle Ukraine troops in the east

Russian forces were launching an all-out assault to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin cities straddling a river in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, a battle that could determine the success or failure of Moscow's main campaign in the east. Exactly three months after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, authorities in the second-largest city Kharkiv were expected to open the underground metro, where thousands of civilians had sheltered for months under relentless bombardment.

Biden says no change on 'strategic ambiguity' as Taiwan overshadows Quad talks

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday there was no change to a U.S. policy of "strategic ambiguity" on Taiwan, a day after he angered China by saying he would be willing to use force to defend the democratic island. The issue of Taiwan loomed over a meeting in Tokyo of leaders of the Quad grouping of the United States, Japan, Australia, and India, who stressed their determination to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region in the face of an increasingly assertive China - although Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the group was not aimed at any one country.

The U.S. says China and Russia bomber drill shows the depth of their alignment

A joint strategic bomber exercise by Russia and China in East Asia on Tuesday shows the depth of the two countries' alignment, a senior U.S. administration official said. Russia's defense ministry earlier confirmed the joint patrol, which it said lasted 13 hours over the Japanese and East China seas and involved Russian Tu-95 and Chinese Xian H-6 strategic bombers.

Russia has not seen the Italian peace plan for Ukraine

Russia has not yet seen an Italian peace plan for Ukraine, but hopes to receive it through diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio gave the broad outlines of the plan last week and said that he had discussed it with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a visit to New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)