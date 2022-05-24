Delhi govt to survey 30 markets from Wednesday to choose 5 for redevelopment

A Delhi government panel will begin from Wednesday a survey of 30 markets for feasibility of beautification and shortlist five of them to redevelop as announced in the Rozgar Budget for 2022-23, officials have said. The survey will begin from Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar markets and will be completed in a week's time, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal, who is a member of the panel, said.

The final five markets will be chosen on the basis of the report to be submitted next week after the completion of the survey, he said.

The government had last week formed an eight-member committee to select five markets out 50, which have applied on the government's portal for redevelopment. The Delhi government in its Rozgar Budget 2022-23 had announced that it will redevelop five markets across the city to create employment opportunities.

The panel is being headed by the chief project manager of Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), officials said.

''Committee members along with the officials of PWD, DJB, Planning and Architecture, DTTDC etc will start the field survey of 30 markets from tomorrow (Wednesday). “Tomorrow, we will visit Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar markets. During the inspection we will check the issues on ground, job creation potential, and also assess the feasibility of redevelopment,'' Goyal told PTI.

He said that during the visit panel members will also meet representatives of the traders associations in each market and have dialogue with them about their problems and discuss ways to beautify the markets.

Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Khan Market, Kirti Nagar Market, Krishna Nagar, Greater Kailash-M block, Sadar Bazar, and Khari Baoli are some of the markets which will be covered in the survey. ''Delhi government wants full transparency in market selection process hence this field check has been planned. This survey is to ensure that most deserving markets get selected for the redevelopment,'' Goyal said.

Under the project, the government will beautify and strengthen the civic amenities at these markets to increase the footfall, and consequently, the trade.

The selecting committee has in it as members representatives from the School of Planning and Architecture, the Public Works Department, the Delhi Jal Board, and two traders' associations.

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the redevelopment of markets in the 2022-23 financial year and it is estimated that 1.5 lakh job opportunities would be created through the initiative.

