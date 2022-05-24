Maha: Woman killed, husband missing in tiger attack in Chandrapur

Left Menu

Updated: 24-05-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:44 IST
A 55-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, while her husband is missing after the attack, a forest department official said.

The incident took place in compartment 34 of Nagbhid Range, said Chief Conservation of Forests (Chandrapur Circle) Prakash Lonkar.

''Meena Jambulkar was killed when she was plucking tendu leaves with her husband Vikas, who is missing since the tiger attack. We had mounted a search for him but had to call it off after dusk. They are residents of Kewada village in Chemur tehsil,'' he informed.

