Odd News Roundup: BBC apologises for 'Manchester United are rubbish' headline on ticker; 'Best birthday present ever!' says Spanish diver after saving trapped whale and more

One of the divers, 32-year-old marine biologist Gigi Torras, said last Friday's rescue and a little gesture of appreciation from the giant mammal were also a birthday present for her - the 'best ever' in her words. Soccer-Protestors auction fake noses of vandalised Ibrahimovic statue A group of supporters from Malmo are auctioning three replica noses based on the infamous statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic that was erected in his home city before it was removed and put in storage following attempts to vandalise it.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-BBC apologises for 'Manchester United are rubbish' headline on ticker

The BBC has apologised to viewers after the headline "Manchester United are rubbish" appeared on its ticker during a television news broadcast on Tuesday. The headline appeared on the bottom of the screen during a report on the French Open tennis championship.

'Best birthday present ever!' says Spanish diver after saving trapped whale

In a gripping underwater rescue, Spanish divers have freed a 12-metre long humpback whale entangled in an illegal drift net off the Balearic island of Mallorca. One of the divers, 32-year-old marine biologist Gigi Torras, said last Friday's rescue and a little gesture of appreciation from the giant mammal were also a birthday present for her - the 'best ever' in her words.

Soccer-Protestors auction fake noses of vandalised Ibrahimovic statue

A group of supporters from Malmo are auctioning three replica noses based on the infamous statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic that was erected in his home city before it was removed and put in storage following attempts to vandalise it. The statue's nose was cut off in a pre-Christmas attack in 2019. It also had its leg sawn off and a toe removed before being taken off its plinth in January 2020.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

