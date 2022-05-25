Latest N.Korea test involved intercontinental ballistic missile -S.Korea military
North Korea's launch of three missiles on Wednesday appears to have involved an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The first of the three was suspected to be an ICBM, and it flew 360 km (223.7 miles) to the maximum altitude of 540 km (335.5 miles), the JCS said.
