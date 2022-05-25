Left Menu

Latest N.Korea test involved intercontinental ballistic missile -S.Korea military

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 25-05-2022 07:20 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 07:20 IST
Latest N.Korea test involved intercontinental ballistic missile -S.Korea military
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea's launch of three missiles on Wednesday appears to have involved an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The first of the three was suspected to be an ICBM, and it flew 360 km (223.7 miles) to the maximum altitude of 540 km (335.5 miles), the JCS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
3
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022