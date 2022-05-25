Left Menu

ITA flags concern over flood in Barak Valley

Disruption of road communication to several tea estates from the major towns of that region have been affected.The spokesman said there is great apprehension of scarcity of essential inputs like petroleum, oil, lubricants and coal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-05-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 14:45 IST
ITA flags concern over flood in Barak Valley
Indian Tea Association Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Tea Association (ITA) on Wednesday expressed concern over the current flood situation in Barak Valley in Assam which according to it had been historically reeling under economic crisis due to long recessionary conditions.

A spokesman of ITA said owing to incessant rains since the first week of May, the whole of Barak Valley is in the grip of severe floods. All the rivers are flowing much above the danger levels and have caused erosion in many places apart from submerging several areas of the region.

Due to the flood, road communication between Barak Valley and Brahmaputra Valley has been disrupted which is affecting the supply of several essential inputs and dispatch of teas. Disruption of road communication to several tea estates from the major towns of that region has been affected.

The spokesman said there is great apprehension of the scarcity of essential inputs like petroleum, oil, lubricants and coal. He said if the weather does not improve, a shortage of food items in the coming days is a distinct possibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022