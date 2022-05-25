Moscow says it is preparing measures against English-language media in Russia
Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:38 IST
Moscow is working on measures against English-language media in response to "unfriendly actions" by foreign governments towards Russian media, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Zakharova said Russia was preparing measures against "Anglo-Saxon media", using a term Russian officials often use to refer to the English-speaking world.
