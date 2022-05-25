Left Menu

No additional govt borrowing yet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:15 IST
  Country:
  • India

The government is not planning any additional borrowing and will stick to the borrowing target fixed for the current fiscal year, a government source said on Wednesday.

The government lost Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue after it cut excise duty cut on petrol and diesel to temper inflation. This revenue dent was seen to be filled by additional borrowings.

But a government source said no extra borrowings is being planned as yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

