No additional govt borrowing yet
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The government is not planning any additional borrowing and will stick to the borrowing target fixed for the current fiscal year, a government source said on Wednesday.
The government lost Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue after it cut excise duty cut on petrol and diesel to temper inflation. This revenue dent was seen to be filled by additional borrowings.
But a government source said no extra borrowings is being planned as yet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement