Fire breaks out at printing press-cum godown in outer Delhi

A fire broke out at a printing press-cum-godown in outer Delhis Alipur on Wednesday, officials said. No injuries have been reported, Delhi Fire Services officials said.A call about the blaze was received at 515 pm following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire department official said.The fire broke out in the printing press-cum-godown where papers were stored, the official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 20:12 IST
A fire broke out at a printing press-cum-godown in outer Delhi's Alipur on Wednesday, officials said. No injuries have been reported, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

A call about the blaze was received at 5:15 pm following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire department official said.

The fire broke out in the printing press-cum-godown where papers were stored, the official said. The flames were doused by 6:40 pm. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

