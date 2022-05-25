Left Menu

Lucknow opt to bowl against RCB in IPL Eliminator

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-05-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 20:19 IST
Lucknow opt to bowl against RCB in IPL Eliminator
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL Eliminator at Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

Lucknow made two changes bringing in Krunal Pandya in place of K Gowtham, while Dushmantha Chameera replaced struggling Windies allrounder Jason Holder.

RCB made a solitary change bringing in pacer Mohammed Siraj in place of Siddharth Kaul.

The match was delayed by 40 minutes due to bad weather conditions but there was no reduction in overs.

The entire ground was put under covers in apprehension of thundershowers that formed towards the evening only to move away after some windy weather conditions.

Teams Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' comments

Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022