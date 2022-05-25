Flood situation in Assam remains grim; two more die, 5.75 lakh affected

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Wednesday with two more people losing their lives and over 5.75 lakh people remaining affected by the deluge across nine districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person each died in Kampur in Nagaon district and Silchar in Cachar district due to the flood.

With the fresh fatalities, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides in the state has gone up to 28.

ASDMA said more than 5,75,400 people are hit due to the flood in Cachar, Darrang, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon is the worst affected with over 3.64 lakh people suffering, followed by Cachar (1.63 lakh) and Morigaon (41,000).

Till Tuesday, over 5.8 lakh people were affected by the deluge across 17 districts in the state.

At present, 1,073 villages are inundated and 51,671.52 hectares of farmlands have been damaged, ASDMA said.

It said authorities are running 422 relief camps and distribution centres in nine districts, where 72,698 people, including 15,197 children, are taking shelter.

The authorities have distributed 1,020.48 quintals of rice, pulses and salt, 1,538.52 litres of mustard oil, 178.4 quintals of cattle feed and other flood relief items.

Personnel of NDRF, army, civil defence, paramilitary forces, air force, civil administration, SDRF, fire and emergency services, police, and volunteers have so far evacuated 26,599 people.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Barpeta, Biswanath, Nagaon, Nalbari, South Salmara, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Barpeta, Cachar, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Karimganj, Morigaon, Nalbari, Hojai, Kamrup, Nagaon and Udalguri districts, ASDMA said.

A total of 2,07,371 domestic animals and poultry have been affected in the deluge across nine districts, it said.

Brahmaputra's tributary Kopili is flowing above the danger mark at Dharamtul, it added.

