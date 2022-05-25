Maximum temperatures rise in parts of Rajasthan

The mercury in major cities of Rajasthan rose by one to four degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the meteorological department said.

Phalodi was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

Jaisalmer recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, Barmer 42.5 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 41.8 degrees Celsius, Kota and Bikaner 41.6 degrees Celsius, Anta 41.3 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 41.2 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 40.8 degrees Celsius, Ajmer 39.5 degrees Celsius and Sri Ganganagar 38.8 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at a high of 38 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, 37.5 degrees Celsius in Churu, 37 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 36.9 degrees Celsius in Alwar and 36 degrees Celsius in Alwar.

On Tuesday night, temperatures were recorded in the range of 20.7 degrees Celsius to 30.8 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

The weather department has forecast heatwave conditions in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Sri Ganganagar districts in the coming days.

