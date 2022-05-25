Mercury level touches 44°C in Odisha's Deogarh

The maximum temperature shot up to 44 degrees Celsius in Deogarh town of western Odisha on Wednesday even as moderate to heavy rain battered the southern region of the state, the Met office said.

The maximum temperature rose by around 2-5 degrees Celsius at some places, and only five weather stations recorded a mercury level of over 40 degrees Celsius, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Ramanaguda town in Rayagada district received 65 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state, followed by 50 mm in Koraput. Moderate rain occurred in Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapada, Gajapati and several other districts, according to a bulletin.

The mercury level in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was 36.2 degrees C and 37.2 respectively, it said.

The Met department issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm at some places in Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.

The maximum temperature is set to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees at many places over the next three days, the weather office said.

Rain with gusty wind is likely to occur in Odisha over the next five days under the influence of southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and a trough from eastern Bihar to north-coastal Andhra Pradesh.

