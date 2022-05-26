NRL contributes Rs 2.5 crore to Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

The public sector Numaligarh Refinery Limited contributed an amount of Rs 2.5 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid the state government's relief efforts to tackle the large-scale devastation caused by the ongoing spate of floods in the state.

The cheque was formally handed over to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by NRL Managing Director (In-Charge) Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan recently, an NRL release said on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli, NRL Director (Finance) Indranil Mittra, and the oil major's independent Directors Sylvanus Lamare and Sudip Pradhan were present on the occasion.

This is a token gesture by NRL to help the state machinery in dealing with the magnitude of destruction and damage caused by the floods, resulting in the loss of precious lives, large-scale destruction of property, and displacement of lakhs of people from their homes, according to the release.

The chief minister appreciated NRL's gesture of coming forward to help the government in this hour of crisis, the release added.

