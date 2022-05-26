Left Menu

NRL contributes Rs 2.5 crore to Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-05-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 10:50 IST
NRL contributes Rs 2.5 crore to Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The public sector Numaligarh Refinery Limited contributed an amount of Rs 2.5 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid the state government's relief efforts to tackle the large-scale devastation caused by the ongoing spate of floods in the state.

The cheque was formally handed over to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by NRL Managing Director (In-Charge) Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan recently, an NRL release said on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli, NRL Director (Finance) Indranil Mittra, and the oil major's independent Directors Sylvanus Lamare and Sudip Pradhan were present on the occasion.

This is a token gesture by NRL to help the state machinery in dealing with the magnitude of destruction and damage caused by the floods, resulting in the loss of precious lives, large-scale destruction of property, and displacement of lakhs of people from their homes, according to the release.

The chief minister appreciated NRL's gesture of coming forward to help the government in this hour of crisis, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022