Accident at Iran's sensitive military Parchin site kills one engineer
An engineer died and another employee was injured after an accident on Wednesday in a research centre at the Parchin military site affiliated with Iran's Defence Ministry, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday. Fars news said investigations into the cause of the accident were under way.
An engineer died and another employee was injured after an accident on Wednesday in a research center at the Parchin military site affiliated with Iran's Defence Ministry, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday.
Fars news said investigations into the cause of the accident were underway. Situated 60km (37 miles) southeast of Tehran, Parchin is a sensitive military site housing several industrial and research units, where Western security services believe Iran carried out tests related to nuclear bomb detonations more than a decade ago.
In 2015, Tehran allowed the U.N. nuclear watchdog to take environmental samples at the military site to make an assessment of "possible military dimensions" of Iran's nuclear program. Iran says its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.
In June 2020, an explosion caused by a tank leak occurred in the same area at a gas storage facility.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- Defence Ministry
- Iran
- Fars
- U.N.
ALSO READ
Qatar's emir to travel to Tehran on Thursday - IRNA
Pro-Russian hackers target Italy defence ministry, senate websites -ANSA news agency
Japan's Defence Ministry says missile fired by North Korea could be a possible ballistic missile, reports AP.
Tehran ready to receive Putin on return visit to Iran: Ambassador in Moscow
Iran Revolutionary Guard member is shot dead in Tehran