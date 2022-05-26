Left Menu

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Arunachal's Tawang

An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Thursday afternoon.

ANI | Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 26-05-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 14:45 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Thursday afternoon. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres at 506 km North of Tawang.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 26-05-2022, 13:18:52 IST, Latitude: 32.13 and Longitude: 91.62, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 506km N of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," NCS tweeted. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

