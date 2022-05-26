Left Menu

Paris: Ex-leader of Louvre charged with money laundering

PTI | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 16:53 IST
Paris: Ex-leader of Louvre charged with money laundering
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • France

The former president of the Louvre museum has received preliminary charges for alleged antiquities trafficking during his tenure as head of the famous Paris museum.

Police in the French capital charged Jean-Luc Martinez on Wednesday with "complicity in organized fraud" and money laundering, according to the Paris prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor's office said that two of Martinez's former colleagues in the Louvre's Egyptian antiquities department were also taken into custody this week but released without charges.

The Paris prosecutor's office would not confirm French media reports saying that the three men were suspected of taking part in the trafficking of priceless heritage pieces.

According to Le Canard Enchaine newspaper, investigators were looking into whether Martinez "turned a blind eye" to false certificates of provenance for five Egyptian antiquities.

The newspaper said the pieces including a granite Tutankhamun stele or slab sold in 2016 when the Louvre in Abu Dhabi, a branch of the Paris museum, acquired several Egyptian antiquities for tens of millions of euros (dollars).

Martinez stepped down last year as the Louvre's president, a post he had held since 2013.

He now serves as an ambassador for international cooperation in the field of heritage. The museum's current president is Laurence de Cars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022