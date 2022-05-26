Traffic park to be set up in Ranchi for generating awareness on road rules

The Jharkhand government, in its bid to generate awareness on road rules, has decided to set up a traffic park here, where a replica of the city's driving zone dotted with miniature models of its landmarks and signals would be installed to impart safety lessons to children and adults alike, an official said.

A project of the transport department, the park will be built by State Building Construction Corporation Limited (SBCCL) on four acres in Ranchi’s Dhurwa area at an estimated cost of Rs 14.95 crore, the official said.

SBBCL has already floated a tender inviting quotation from interested agencies.

Joint transport commissioner (road safety) Ravi Shankar Vidyarthi told PTI, ''This will be Jharkhand’s first and India's 11th traffic park. If everything moves as planned, the park will be ready in seven to eight months.'' He said that park was being set up to instil traffic sense among people of all age groups, ''thus bringing down the number of road accidents''. “Most accidents take place because people are unaware of traffic rules. This park will serve two purposes — entertainment as well as awareness generation,” he explained.

The main gate of the park will be in shape of a car, Vidyarthi said.

''There will be a driving area for children dotted with traffic signage. A miniature model of landmarks such as hotels, hospitals, and the fire department will also be its part. This park will inculcate an idea of traffic rules in children as well as the grown-ups,'' he said.

Besides, people caught violating traffic rules will also be counselled here, Vidyarthi stated.

On an average, 10 people die in road accidents every day in Jharkhand, he said As per the records of the state transport department, 3,512 people were killed in 4,726 road accidents in 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, a total of 958 people lost their lives in 1,203 accidents.

''During a survey, we found that 87% of bike accident deaths occur for not wearing helmets. People do not understand that it is their safety at stake. If this initiative turns out to be a success, we will set up similar such parks in other parts of the state,'' Vidyarthi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)